Brokerages Set AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Target Price at $26.60

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

AUDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 84.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $561.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.