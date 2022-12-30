Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) PT at $20.64

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several research analysts have commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

