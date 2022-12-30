ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $78.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE MAN opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after buying an additional 163,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

