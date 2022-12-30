Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$22.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.00. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$19.64.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$290.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

