DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $22.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.72. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

