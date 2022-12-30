DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $22.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.19.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
DraftKings Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.72. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $28.80.
Institutional Trading of DraftKings
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.