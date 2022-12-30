Brokerages Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) PT at $109.67

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.
SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
NYSE:SONY opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
