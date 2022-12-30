Brokerages Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) PT at $109.67

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:SONY opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Sony Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Sony Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

