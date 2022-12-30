Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $75.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,766,000 after purchasing an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,460,000 after purchasing an additional 327,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,839,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTX opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.