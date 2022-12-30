Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $1,356.00

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,356.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,467.11 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,392.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,274.40.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

