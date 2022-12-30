Analysts Set Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Target Price at $6.80

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLDP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SLDP stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Power will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Solid Power by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

