Brokerages Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT at $9.71

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

NYSE PL opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.50. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

