Brokerages Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT at $9.71

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
NYSE PL opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.50. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.51.
Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.