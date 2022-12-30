Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $75.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BKI opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.