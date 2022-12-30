Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives $187.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUAVF. Redburn Partners began coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($180.85) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DUAVF opened at $174.34 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $183.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $143.38.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

