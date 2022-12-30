Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives $24.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.60) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($24.79) to €22.80 ($24.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

