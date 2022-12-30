Brokerages Set AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) PT at $30.60

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

AXAHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on AXA from €31.50 ($33.51) to €32.50 ($34.57) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($30.85) to €30.50 ($32.45) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AXA from €30.00 ($31.91) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

AXA Stock Up 1.1 %

AXA stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

