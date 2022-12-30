StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.66. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

