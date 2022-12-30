HSBC Upgrades Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) to Buy

Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WRFRF opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

