Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($26.60) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €19.08 ($20.30) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($19.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.79.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

