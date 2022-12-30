Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

