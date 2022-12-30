Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.