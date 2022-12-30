Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.98% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $357.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.