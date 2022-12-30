Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.17% from the company’s previous close.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.05. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 216.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 113.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

