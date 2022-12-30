Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Lowered to $87.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESTA. Mizuho began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 209.77% and a negative net margin of 49.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Establishment Labs by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 45.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 155,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 92.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

