Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $7.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FRIVF stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square.

