Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $7.40 price objective on the stock.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of FRIVF stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.02.
About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (FRIVF)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.