Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Archrock Stock Up 3.9 %
AROC stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.77.
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
