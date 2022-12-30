Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

AROC stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth $251,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Archrock by 100.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 46.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 54,686 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

