SVB Leerink Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMTI. JMP Securities cut Applied Molecular Transport from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $14.48.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,499 shares of company stock worth $11,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

