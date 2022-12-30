Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 million, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Electromed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Electromed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.5% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

