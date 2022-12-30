Morgan Stanley Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KMX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after acquiring an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

