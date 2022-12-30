Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $152.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

