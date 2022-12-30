Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

About Premier

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 16.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,771,000 after purchasing an additional 133,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,365,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

