GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC decreased their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

Shares of GDS opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. GDS has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GDS by 71.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 2.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 210,458 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

