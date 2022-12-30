InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.89. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.