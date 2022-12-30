InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.89. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
