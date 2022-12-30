Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,103 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 128,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 95,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

