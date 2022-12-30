StockNews.com Upgrades VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to Hold

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOXX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.30. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.71 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

In related news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,936.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $33,936.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,746.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 371,996 shares of company stock worth $3,469,827 in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.