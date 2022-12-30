StockNews.com Upgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to “Buy”

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

SSYS stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $652.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Stratasys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

