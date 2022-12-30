StockNews.com Upgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Strong-Buy

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $1,370,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,482.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,933. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

