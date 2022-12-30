Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

