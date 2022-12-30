Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.80.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $177.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.