StockNews.com Downgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Hold

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. CL King dropped their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.69. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

