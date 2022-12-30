Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) PT Set at $0.75 by Fundamental Research

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) has been given a $0.75 price objective by Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 372.29% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ SYTA opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $4.55.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 232.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
