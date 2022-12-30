Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

