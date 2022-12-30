Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.