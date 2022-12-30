Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

