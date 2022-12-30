Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the November 30th total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 864,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPON stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Expion360 has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

