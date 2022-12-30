Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRQ opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $391.08 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

