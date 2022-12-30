Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TRQ opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
