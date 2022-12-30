Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Buckle Trading Up 1.4 %
BKE stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
