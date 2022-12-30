Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Buckle Trading Up 1.4 %

BKE stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

About Buckle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Buckle by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.