StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Curis stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Curis had a negative net margin of 566.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 235.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

