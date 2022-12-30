StockNews.com Upgrades Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) to “Hold”

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.