StockNews.com Upgrades Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) to “Hold”

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NWL opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45.
Newell Brands Company Profile
