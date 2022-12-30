LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

LXU stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Insider Activity

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 27.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LSB Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

