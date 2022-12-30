Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $41.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 100,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

