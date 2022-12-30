Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zscaler Put Options (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 41,598 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,292 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.86. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $105.74 and a twelve month high of $329.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

