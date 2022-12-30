NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

