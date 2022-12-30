XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Short Interest Update

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 502,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPAX stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. XPAC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

